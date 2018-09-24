While our Forever FLOTUS has always been one of the most popular draws among Democrats, she has kept a relatively low profile since leaving the White House in January 2017. Now, Obama has her sights focused on helping When We All Vote, which says it encourages participation regardless of political affiliation.

Her preference to sticking to nonpartisan voter encouragement makes it unclear whether Michelle will stump for any Democratic candidates this year, but former President Barack Obama has already made appearances in both California and Ohio to support Democrats. He has also endorsed over 80 Democrats up and down the ballot in more than a dozen states.

Michelle Obama to Democrats: “Democracy continues with or without you” https://t.co/eMDTxHGrQY pic.twitter.com/D2nUbsJQ6h — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 24, 2018

Michelle Obama stayed clear of any overtly partisan appeals at the Las Vegas gathering, telling people she didn’t care who they vote for as long as they made sure participate. But it’s also worth mentioning that she drew cheers and applause from the audience when she mentioned her husband and when someone in the crowd suggested she seek the presidency herself.

In response to the latter Obama laughed and shook her head, saying, “Stop this.”

Other speakers present also made sure not to mention partisan politics, although actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key came closest to delivering a partisan message, telling the crowd that America is at “a very, very interesting time.”

“I’m sure many of you out here have been experiencing, let’s call it, ‘mild frustration,’ ” he said.