Time’s Up is putting the hammer down and called for a nationwide walkout today in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a rape attempt.

—Michael Avenatti claims he has proof that Kavanaugh, friends participated in gang rape—

“Survivors must be heard. Wear black and join the national walkout on Monday, Sept. 24 at 1 pm ET/10 am PT in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford,” read a tweet Sunday from Time’s Up’s official Twitter account.

Survivors must be heard. Wear black and join the national walkout on Monday, Sept. 24 at 1 pm ET/10 am PT in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. https://t.co/XcLucrziMJ #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/s3RQY40Mf5 — TIME’S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) September 23, 2018



According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund also plans to protest today and tweeted: “women’s groups and ally organizations will join advocates and survivors in a national #BelieveSurvivors walk out to support Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez and call for the cancellation of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process.”

Things are looking grim for Kavanaugh after it took an uglier turn late last week.

Minutes after a new piece in the New Yorker dropped on Sunday night that brought forward a second woman named Deborah Ramirez, who alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at Yale during the 1980s, Michael Avenatti – the lawyer for former porn actress and Trump mistress Stormy Daniels – told the Senate Judiciary Committee he has multiple witnesses who can say Kavanaugh participated in gang rapes of drunken girls while he was high school.

“We are aware of significant evidence of multiple house parties in the Washington, D.C. area during the early 1980s during which Brett Kavanaugh, Mark Judge and others would participate in the targeting of women with alcohol/drugs in order to allow a ‘train’ of men to subsequently gang rape them,” Avenatti said in an email to Mike Davis, chief counsel for nominations for the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Tarana Burke, the founder and longtime advocate who started #metoo weighed in and called for action into Ford’s claims.

—Colin Kaepernick’s Nike ads boost company fortunes to $6 Billion—

“The groundswell of support for Dr. Ford is exactly what the ‘me too.’ movement is about. So often, survivors struggle to disclose their assault or abuse and when they do, the response is similar to what we’re seeing now. It’s been almost 30 years since Anita Hill’s testimony and we want to ensure that the Senate Judiciary Committee does the right thing this time.”

Last week, Me Too urged the Senate to cease a vote on Kavanaugh until the attempted rape claims were investigated.

Now with Avenatti’s revelation, Kavanaugh’s confirmation hangs in the balance.