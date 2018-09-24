There should be a law that protects Black folks against white people’s stupidity after a white man thought it was his right to block a Black woman from posing for pictures,Yahoo reports.

Yes, this story is as absurd as it sounds.

A video has surfaced of a man dubbed as “Permit Model” who put his two cents in the business of a group of Black women who were taking part in a photoshoot when he interrupted and questioned them about their right to shoot the photos. It’s unclear about where the location actually is, but he bombards the women and interrupts and prevents them from taking clear shots without him in them.

If he doesn’t know who Permit Patty or BBQ Becky is, then he’s going to learn today

“Guys, this is Permit Model,” says a person taking the video. “He is blocking our model while we are trying to shoot,” says the woman behind the camera.

This white man claim he owed the property but we know that is not true because he would have demanded the black ladies to leave or he would call the police. Instead, he stood in their photo shoot when they were peacefully shooting in a public space to stop harassing them pic.twitter.com/gPecZJgRQA — Brother Tyrone X (@tyrone345345) September 22, 2018

“Can you go get your paperwork, sir? We don’t believe you,” says the camerawoman.

“I don’t care whether you’re trespassing,” he replies.

“This is my property, so I’m asking you to leave,” says another woman, off camera.

“I’m just going to be in your pictures,” he responds.

“That’s fine, it can be a group shot,” says a woman.

“Let’s do it,” he says.

Yahoo reports that the location of the incident could perhaps be in Dallas since the woman behind the camera makes reference to the Botham Jean case, and says that “you guys are already busting in people’s apartments and then saying you didn’t know it was yours.”

Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger, killed Jean after claiming she went to the wrong apartment and shot him. She has been charged with manslaughter.

The white man then had a nerve to take offense to the woman’s statement.

“Are you saying that just because I’m white?” the man replies.

“I’m saying that just because you’re getting goofy,” she answers.

Twitter user Brother Tyrone X, shared the video on Friday who like the rest of us are tired of white folks policing the every move of Black people.

White people are not the police of black people. We don’t have to show any random white person our freedom papers to be in any place — Brother Tyrone X (@tyrone345345) September 23, 2018

“White people are not the police of black people. We don’t have to show any random white person our freedom papers to be in any place,” Brother Tyrone X wrote.

Many people are calling for the man to be identified. Others made a point to mention the rules governing public property.

“You don’t need permission to photograph on private property that is open to the public. That’s why people are allowed to take selfies in restaurants, ballparks, etc. Regardless, it’s not this dude’s responsibility to be telling people where they can and can’t take pictures,” said one Twitter user.

