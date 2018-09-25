Fox News’ pet rock, Tomi Lahren needs to keep Michelle Obama’s name out of her mouth, after insulting the Harvard and Yale graduate by saying she needs to to take a seat.

Lahren, slithered from the depths of nobody gives a damn, to attack our Forever First Lady for speaking the truth when she said during a speech over the weekend we once “had” a great President in office when Barack Obama served as the 44th President.

“Michelle Obama said we ‘had’ a great president. By what measure? Not in economic growth. Not in border enforcement. Not in strength on the world stage. Sit down, Michelle,” Lahren wrote to her 1.18 million followers in a tweet.

Michelle Obama was speaking at a “When We All Vote” rally in Las Vegas, where she’s firing up voters to raise their voices in November.

“Here’s what we have to do,” Obama said at the “When We All Vote” rally. “If we want qualified people that we trust, then people have to vote. Because you can’t vote some of the time and then sit out.”

“You know, we saw that happen. We experienced that. But we had a great president,” she said, referring to former President Obama.

“But every couple years folks sat out and said ‘well, I did my part, I voted once, I’m done, I’m out,’ ” she added. “And I’m just telling you that democracy doesn’t work that way.”

The hater that is Lahren only went low so she could conjure up new viewers for her soon-to-launch subscription service called “Fox Nation.”

And of course, Black Twitter had time…

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama is out here being great and selling out concert tickets like she’s going to be performing with background dancers and a full band.

Right now, “Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama” book tour is the hottest ticket in town—if you can get one.

We previously reported that the pre-sale tickets for the former First Lady’s Becoming 12-city book tour went on sale last week and no doubt they were Rockstar, Beyonce-level concert prices. However, once the general public tickets were released, scalpers got their claws on and jacked up the price with some listed at $6,700, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.