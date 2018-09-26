Is Diddy trying to redefine the meaning of Black with his #Black100 list?

Saturday, the hip-hop mogul tweeted out his newly curated list of Black influencers in music, fashion, film, journalism, sports, beauty, technology, and politics.

The #Black100 featured the names of several A-list celebrities like Beyonce, Jay-Z, Michael B. Jordan and Tiffany Haddish; all commendable figures. Despite the seemingly self explanatory title, his line up also included a peculiar list of non-Black celebs like his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, current girlfriend Cassie, Anderson Cooper, Elon Musk and Armenian-American reality star, Khloe Kardashian.

While Kardashian made the cut, her very Black, Chicago bred and born, brother-in-law Kanye West was somehow conspicuously missing.

Diddy originally hinted at this venture earlier this month, when he mysteriously posted an image on his Instagram page showing pictures of black boxes with bright yellow sticky notes attached to them. The notes included the names of notable people, along with a vague caption stating, “I’m up to something special. Elevating the culture.”

He later revealed that this list includes some of the men and women who inspire him in the pursuit of Black excellence…of which he would also add himself to the list.

Fans are now understandably confused about how so many white people made it into the mix.

Comedian and social justice activist Amanda Seales was among the many followers scratching their heads.

“No really tho, how you make a list called the #black100 and it has hella folks on it that ain’t black,” the Insecure actress tweeted.

No really tho, how you make a list called the #black100 and it has hella folks on it that ain’t black 🤔 — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) September 24, 2018

And several others voiced similar confused concern:

“The last thing @Diddy or anybody else needs to do is legitimize cultural appropriation by including a culture vulture like khloe Kardashian on a #black100 list,” responded one fan. “What has she contributed? Her plastic surgeon’s phone number doesn’t count.”

You can check out the full list, and the bewildered reactions below.

Fela Kuti, Michelle Obama, Migos, Jon Platt, Cassie, Dev Hynes, Andre Leon Talley, J Prince, Cardi B, Mav Carter, Don Lemon, Anderson Cooper, Serena Williams, Elon Musk, Yo Gotti, Rich Dennis, Amanda Seales, Kelly Rowland, Ted Sarandos, Gucci Mane, Tracee Ellis Ross, H.E.R., — Diddy (@Diddy) September 22, 2018

Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, Pat McGrath, Machine Gun Kelly, Charles Blow, Colin Kaepernick, Dave Chappelle, Zoe Kravitz, Travis Scott, Naomi Campbell, Snoop Dogg, Karena Evans, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Kendrick Lamar, Gina Rodriguez, 6lack, Karol G, Duckie Thot, Angela Rye, Lakeith Stanfield, — Diddy (@Diddy) September 22, 2018

Diddy hashtag it #Black100 but got white folks in there. Maybe I read it wrong — Кobby (@iKobby_) September 22, 2018