Kevin Hart is readying the release of his latest film, Night School and making the publicity rounds with his co-star, Tiffany Haddish.

While plenty of people want to know about the longtime friends’ film, others are still wondering how the comedian managed to stay married after his explosive cheating scandal made headlines last year.

WATCH: ‘Night School’ co-stars Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart hilariously talk about their real-life high school experiences

At the time, his wife, Eniko Hart, was pregnant with their first child together and there was no escaping the fact that her man has been caught kissing another woman.

“I am amazing because I get it now,” the actor told PEOPLE. “The friendship that I have with my wife is insane. Yes, that’s my wife, we’re lovers, it’s a relationship, it’s marriage…but the friendship we have is like no other.”

Hart credits his wife for sticking with him and doing the work required to save their marriage. “It’s the most difficult test ever. And, you know, sometimes those tests come from stupidity. But it’s how you handle it, and how you decide to move forward from it,” he said. “I applaud my wife for just displaying a high level of strength that I can’t even explain…I applaud her for being my backbone, my support system, and more importantly, taking my life to the next level.”

The couple has been married for two years and together for ten, sharing one child together and two more from Kevin’s previous marriage to Torrei Hart.

Now, Kevin Hart says he’s committed to being a better husband and has learned froths mistakes.

“The tests we’ve passed made us love each other even more…It made us understand our bond even more,” he said. “The money, the entertainment, the movies, it’s great, those are blessings, but the level that I’ve reached from a happy standpoint, that woman is 100% responsible for it.”