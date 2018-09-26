Sterling K. Brown praises ‘This Is Us’ co-star Lyric Ross: “She is the truth”

The Emmy-winner opened up at the 'This Is Us' season 3 premiere event in Hollywood.

If you watched the season 3 premiere of This Is Us then you already know that Sterling K. Brown is showing off his comedy chops more than ever before and the actor explained that Randall Pearson’s newfound funny bone was a natural progression for his character.

The back and forth banter between he and his on-screen wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) had us in stitches through much of the episode.

“Sue and I have a wonderful rapport with each other and I think the more that Dan and the writers heard us vibe with each other that became a natural element of that relationship and it has just evolved from there,” Brown said during an exclusive panel discussion on Tuesday night.

‘This Is Us’ Season 3: Welcome to the return of Randall, Beth and the rest of the messy Pearson family

Although we saw a lighter side of Randall on the season premiere, don’t expect things between him and Beth to stay so light for too long.

“Randall’s plot line this season will go in an exciting direction. We are going to explore some stuff deeper with Randall,” said the show’s creator, Dan Fogelman. “Clearly this is an unbelievable marriage and the chemistry they have jumps off the screen but I think we are really going to put them through their paces in the marriage. I feel really confident that this season we are as strong as we have ever been.”

Sterling K. Brown made sure he took time to praise all of the actors who play younger versions of “The Big 3” on the show during the exclusive screening.

“Young people, will you guys stand up?” he said, prompting tons of applause from the crowd before he started singing the praises of Lyric Ross who plays Deja on the show.

“She’s the truth. Being on-screen with her… when I get to play with this young lady it’s intense like we’re playing tennis. I’m hitting the ball, she’s hitting it back, she lobs the ball, I hit it between her legs, and she’s right there…it is so much fun. She’s a series regular now and she is amazing.”

The 15-year-old actress is the latest addition to the Pearson clan now that she has been taken in from foster care by Randall and Beth. As we saw in last night’s episode, this young talent will be bringing tons of moving moments thanks to her incredible acting skills and endearing backstory. Just when we think she’s too tough for the Pearsons to crack, she shows that their love is going a long way to help her heal. We can’t wait to see what’s in store as she acclimates to being an official family member now that she has agreed to be adopted.space“>

She’s not the only new kid on the block this season. Melanie Liburd is also a full-fledged series regular now so we will be seeing a lot more romance unfolding between Zoe and Kevin.

We caught up with the British beauty at the official after party and learned she’s over the moon about joining the cast.

“I’m so excited. It’s absolutely lovely. It’s a dream to be on the show with this lovely cast. I just went into the show as a fan and it’s such a warm set that you can just be free and have fun,” she said.

“Working with Susan [Kelechi Watson] is like having another sister on set. It’s brilliant fun. It is truly amazing how easy it has been to fall in with this cast. It has been really great and I’m just so excited.”