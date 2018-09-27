O.J Simpson is calling for Bill Cosby to be put on house arrest instead of going to jail – for his own safety.

Wednesday, TMZ caught up with Simpson who previously spent nine years behind bars in Nevada after being convicted for kidnapping and armed robbery. The former NFL player warns that inmates like Cosby who have been accused of being sex offenders, don’t do well when kept in general population with the other inmates.

READ MORE: After Kim Kardashian got Trump to release her Alice Marie Johnson visits teen girls in juvenile detention

“The problem is the nature of the crime,” Simpson said while golfing out in Nevada. “Rapists are frowned upon in prison.”

“I’m sure there will be guys protecting him but they’re gonna have to put him in protective custody … because it takes one nut, ya know?”

Simpson is not alone in his sentiment. Many have voiced similar concerns about the 81-year-old disgraced comedian being put in jai. His critics and victims, though, believe it is a fair punishment for the three counts of aggravated indecent assault he was convicted of earlier this year. The charges stemmed from a 2004 incident, in which Andrea Constand says he drugged her at his Pennsylvania home and then molested her.

READ MORE: Dr. Christine Blasey Ford recounts ‘laughter’ in alleged Kavanaugh sexual attack

Several dozen other women have also accused Cosby of similar crimes, but for this particular case he has been sentenced to three to 10 years.

“With his health and his age and the nature of the crime, there’s not a warden in this country wants the responsibility of a Bill Cosby,” explained Simpson. “I think they should let him do his time under house arrest.”

READ MORE: Inside the brand new prison where Bill Cosby is expected to serve out his sentence

Officials at SCI Phoenix, the state of the art prison where Cosby will be staying, say that the staff will be equipped to assess his physical, medical and security needs. It’s been speculated that he may even end up in a long-term medical care unit at the prison.

If Bill Cosby is deemed at-risk, he could be held in solitary confinement, and spend most of his days alone in a cell.