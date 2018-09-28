Kanye West apparently thinks it’s possible to love Donald Trump and Colin Kaepernick both at the same time.

Thursday, the rapper showed up to the offices of The Fader wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat on head, and also a sweatshirt with Kaepernick’s name spelled out across his chest.

Despite West and his wife’s amicable relationship with Trump, Ye’ recently applauded Nike for signing Kaep to a new deal saying, “I stand for giving everyone a voice.”

“Adidas giving me a voice and Nike giving Colin a voice on a big business level makes the world a more advanced place,” he added.

While he may be excited to run back and forth between both side, his allegiance to a man who referred to Kaepernick as a “son of a bitch” and called for NFL owners to fire all players who refused to stand for the national anthem – caused confusion to those in his presence.

“Kanye is at the The FADER offices wearing a MAGA hat and a Kaepernick sweatshirt. Together. At the same time. Y’all. The system has really outglitched itself,” tweeted one bewildered man.

“How can you be this ignorant?” said another man. “You can’t be on the side of liberation and oppression at the same time.”

West, aware that his attire would provoke reactions, both in the room and on social media, provided an explanation of sorts.

“But it’s my hat, I redesigned it,” he clarified. “I changed the brim, I mean I changed the shape right here and I put positive energy into the hat.”

He also said he’d designed the Kaepernick sweatshirt himself that very morning.

Even though West originally showed up to The FADER offices just for a meeting, the visit eventually turned into an impromptu preview of songs off his forthcoming album YANDHI, which then proceeded into to a rigorous dialogue about his role in the world, his business plans, and his undying love of Chicago.

Kanye West is scheduled to appear as the musical guest on SNL this weekend and has hinted that his new music will be dropping on Saturday as well.

In the meantime, check out clips from the listening party, below.

Y'all ready to hear this new Kanye album? 👀 🎥: @andycohn pic.twitter.com/VIsZrHjmdf — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 27, 2018