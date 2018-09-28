Seems like Steve Harvey might be harboring some resentment about rapper Pusha-T mocking his trademark suits during his notorious diss track The Story of Adidon.

While the song that had tongues wagging, particularly around the revelation of Drake’s secret child, Pusha-T’s blistering response also contains a line that uses the Steve Harvey suit collection as a dig. While painting Drizzy as a deadbeat dad, Pusha also makes fun of his father Dennis Graham and specifically his choice of attire:

“Monkey-suit Dennis, you parade him/A Steve Harvey-suit n***a made him.”

Months after the beef has subsided, Harvey randomly decided to address the reference on the set of his hit game show Family Feud.

The father of four says that being dissed in people’s rap songs “don’t move the needle in my life,” and even quotes controversial televangelist Joel Osteen: “People’s opinions of you are none of your business, nor should you make it yours.”

The the 61-year-old Harvey goes on to say “F**k Pusha-T” and asks the studio audience, “Who is this broke ass boy? Where’d he come from?”

“Pusher-T don’t help me with none of my bills, ain’t sending none of my kids through school. Pusher-T don’t answer my prayers. Pusher-T don’t give me health,” he continues.

The clip ends with Harvey freestyling a stream of expletives, while strutting around the stage, like the long lost member of the Sugar Hill Gang.

“Who the f*ck is Pusha-T, f*ckin’ with me?/You better watch out, T/You don’t know who I be […] Somebody best know not to f*ck with me.”

No, we’re not kidding, this really happened. Check out the clip for yourself below.

Grio fam, are you surprised by Steve Harvey’s response to Pusha T‘s lyrics?