Hundreds of unreleased 2pac songs have been recovered after a 5-year legal fight by his estate, Complex reports.

Back in 2013, the late rapper’s mother, the iconic activist Afeni Shakur, sued Entertainment One for the return of unreleased mastered songs. The estate claimed E-One had missed out on royalties worth seven figures.

Afeni passed away in 2016 during the filming of All Eyez on Me but the lawsuit went on, overseen by the estate’s other trustees. After a long battle, reports emerged over the weekend that Pac’s estate won their case.

Entertainment One has been ordered to pay over a six-figure settlement for unpaid royalties from posthumous releases they managed, TMZ reports. Now, all the unreleased recordings will go back to the estate.

Twitter user @thatdudedurrell replied to the news under @Complex’s comments:

“Can we get an actual quality album and not just one that relies on the 2pac logo and sound of his voice. Some unreleased songs are unreleased on purpose. So, so many unnecessary post mortem Pac albums full of filler have been released.”

Tupac's Settles 5-Year Lawsuit and Wins Back Unreleased Music https://t.co/v8GieeZcfn via @TMZ — DoesNotCompute (@computablu) September 30, 2018

Meanwhile, someone else wondered if “any of the proceeds” from the new #2PAC Fall Collection will “go to the Brenda’s of the world?”

In related news, Jay Electronica was not amused when Eminem revisited 2Pac’s death in his “Killshot” diss track aimed at Machine Gun Kelly.

“How dare you accuse Diddy of killing Tupac while you completely look pass Jimmy Iovine and those who profited from his death the MOST,” Jay tweeted. “You best tread carefully son, before I come tear your ivory tower down like Sulaiman done the Templar Knights.”