Saturday Night Live kicked off its 44th season Saturday with host Adam Driver, musical guest Kanye West and special guest Matt Damon playing embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Damon was joined by Robert DeNiro, Ben Stiller and Melissa McCarthy in portraying members of Donald Trump’s administration, and Rachel Dratch returned as Senator Amy Klobuchar for a cold open sketch about Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

“Let me tell you this,” said Damon’s Kavanaugh. “I’m going to start at an 11. I’m going to take it to about a 15 real quick. First of all, I showed this speech to almost no one — not my family, not my friends. … This is my speech. There are others like it, but this is mine. I wrote it myself last night while screaming into an empty bag of Doritos.”

Damon went on to tell the senators about the “con job” orchestrated by people like the Clintons.

“I’m here tonight because of a sham, a political con job orchestrated by the Clintons and George Soros, Kathy Griffin, the gay mafia and Mr. Ronan Sinatra.” Through dramatic, aggressive sniffles, he added, “Now I am usually an optimist, a keg is half full kind of guy, but what I’ve seen from the monsters on this committee makes me want to puke—and not from beer!”

“So I asked if you drank in high school and you said ‘I like beer’ ten times,” asks Dratch as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).“That leads me to the next question: Did you ever drink too many beers?”

“You mean was I cool? Yeah,” Kavanaugh replied.

Asked if he ever blacked out from drinking, he fired back, “I don’t know, did you? Huh? Huh? Did you ever blackout?” Seconds later, he apologized, saying, “I didn’t mean that. I think I just blacked out for a second.”

The sketch ends with a closing statement from Kavanaugh warning Americans that “you’re all going to pay!” once “I get on that Supreme Court.”

Now it’s time to hear from Judge Brett Kavanaugh (Matt Damon). #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/dvu1VgJZt5 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 30, 2018

Meanwhile, fans didn’t know what to make of Kanye West dressed as a Perrier bottle for his “I Love It” collab with Lil Pump on the ‘SNL’ season premiere. As noted by USA Today, Black Twitter exchanged thoughts about Ye’s get-up, and called out some of his high-concept appearances on past episodes of the series.

“I cannot believe I just watched my idol dance around dressed as a water bottle,” @Stephen_rum said.

“Either I accidentally dropped some acid, or Kanye West dropped a few unbleeped f-bombs on #snl while dressed as a bottle of Perrier,” another user wrote.

Based on the reactions across social media, fans were not here for Yeezy’s second performance either … or his third.

“Every performance Kanye did on #SNLPremiere was awful,” @Queen12Solar proclaimed. “He’s so done.”

“Kanye West is forever cancelled for disrespecting my ancestors and his ‘performance’ was straight trash,” @Shashana80sKid declared.

West, who closed his performance wearing a Trump #MAGA hat, was tapped for the musical guest slot two weeks ago when Ariana Grande dropped out.

And in case you missed it, West pulled a Prince ahead of the release of his new album Yahndi and ‘SNL’ performance. He seemed to announce his name change on Twitter, writing “The being formally known as Kanye West…I am YE.”

the being formally known as Kanye West I am YE — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018

As reported by eonline.com, he did not clarify if he’s actually changing his stage name. West is, however, “ye” on social media.

But I think after saturday’s performance people are instead going to just refer to the artist formerly known as Kanye West as cancelled.