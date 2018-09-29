We’ll see if Kanye West has anything controversial to say for reportedly not being the original choice as musical guest during Saturday Night Live’s season premiere Saturday.

Series creator Lorne Michaels said in a recent podcast with writer James Andrew Miller that the MAGA-hat wearing hip hop star was chosen after pop songstress Ariana Grande bowed out earlier this month, according to the website Stereogum.

“We had Ariana drop out for emotional reasons,” said Michaels as West was later announced to replace Grande on Sept. 17. “That’s our premiere, and then Kanye stepped up, and he’ll be there.”

Grande, whose fiancee is SNL cast member Pete Davidson, hasn’t been seen much in public and is probably still reeling from the apparent drug overdose death of her ex-boyfriend rapper Mac Miller on Sept. 7. Grande’s millions of fans are probably concerned for her well-being after a series of tweets earlier this week including one saying “can i pls have one okay. just one. Pls.”

Meanwhile, ‘Ye will likely perform tracks from his new album, YANDHI, which according to a tweet from him on Thursday is scheduled to drop Saturday night. He even conceded that it may not be the week’s top album as Lil Wayne’s much-anticipated Tha’ Carter V is also dropping.

YANDHI 9 29 18 YANDHI IS RELEASING THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/ysqMrtc1RP — ye (@kanyewest) September 27, 2018

It’s otherwise been a bizarre week for West who while promoting his album stopped by The Fader offices in New York to play some “unfinished” track, wearing the odd combo of a red Make America Great Again hat and a self-designed Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt.

The album features singer Ty Dolla $ign and controversial rappers 6ix9ine, who has pled guilty to three felony accounts of sexual misconduct with a child, and the late XXXTentacion, who was accused of abusing his pregnant girlfriend before being fatally shot during an attempted robbery in June.

West also said he was hoping to add Rihanna to one track and asked those listening if he should change some of his lyrics. He even invited several people to his studio for further opinions. He also proceeded into to rant about his role in the world, his business plans, and his unconditional love for his hometown Chicago.

Guess tonight’s SNL will be must-see TV.