As someone on the shortlist of Democrats who could challenge President Donald Trump in 2020, New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker has long been been eyed as having what it takes to get the job done, part of which includes playing certain things close to the vest.

Whether it’s his rising political aspirations or his love life, Booker likes to keep us guessing. Looks like someone is starting to figure things out. The high profile senator has recently been linked to Chanda Gibson, the executive director of the Council of Urban Professionals, according to Page Six.

Gibson has been linked to Booker in the past, ever since she worked on his unsuccessful 2002 campaign for mayor of Newark, NJ. A source told the gossip site that Booker has been with Gibson, a single mother of two boys, for years.

“He’s been dating her on and off for years,” the source said. “No one could understand why he told her their relationship is secret.

Neither Gibson nor Cory Booker have offered no comment on the matter. Gibson, who worked for 14 years at Goldman Sachs, told Forbes in April she considered Booker her “spiritual adviser” when she was working for him.

“If you want to do something you believe in, quit your job and come help me run for mayor,” Gibson told Forbes, “within eight days, I had quit my job and found myself sleeping on an apartment floor in Newark.

“I had never been to Newark. I had never been to the East Coast,” she said. “But I believed in Cory. I believed in what he was trying to do. It felt great being part of this amazing experience.”

Booker, who has never been married, has been previously linked to Hollywood entertainment lawyer Bianca Levin, CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King, and most recently poet Cleo Wade.

Rumors of Booker’s sexuality have circulated for years, but the 49-year-old Booker has always taken those sentiments in stride, allowing for a deeper conversation about heterosexual and homosexual stereotypes and identifies.

“People who think I’m gay, some part of me thinks it’s wonderful,” Booker told USA Today in 2013. “Because I want to challenge people on their homophobia. I say, ‘So what does it matter if I am?’”