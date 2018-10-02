Michael B. Jordan (Michael Bae Jordan, if you will) has his fineness on full display once again as the cover model for the latest issue of Vanity Fair.

Look, we’re not saying that Jordan would ruin your life if you were to (magically) start dating him, we are just noting that he could have you out here looking like a crazy stalker trying to figure out his house alarm code because gosh darn it, you need to see that million-watt smile at 2:23 am and your brunch date is an excruciating 11 hours away.

Most of us first saw Jordan on the small screen as sweet, ill-fated Wallace on The Wire. No one could have predicted that today, at the extremely legal and very grown age of 31, Jordan would have women all over the world willing to risk it all for a chance to ride shotgun in that sexy little sports car he drives.

This interview Jordan did with Vanity Fair is almost surely going to end up causing an uptick in restraining orders Jordan will have to file because the man is just…he’s just so much of everything you think you need.

Jordan has a very close-knit family (“Hey, Auntie!”), he makes sure his talented friends have the resources for their own glow-ups, he’s building a media empire, and it doesn’t hurt that he looks like a tall drink of water.

Here are a few quotables from the interview:

Business Moves

“I want to create projects for Brad Pitt, but at the same time I want to be able to create a movie for Will Smith, or Denzel, or Lupita, or Tessa. It’s gonna be eclectic. It’s gonna be animation. It’s gonna be non-scripted. It’s gonna be digital. It’s gonna be film, television. It’s gonna be video games.”

Lessons from Dad

“Whenever I would go by the dining room, he’d always be reading. My dad was very adamant about educating himself and giving us a sense of identity and to understand where we come from, and it’s not everything that’s taught in the history books, in the schoolbooks.”

Crew Glow-Up

“Unity is so important,” Jordan says. “You can just pick up the phone and get in contact with somebody and have an idea, no ego: ‘What’s up? You guys wanna work together? Let’s do something together.’ ”

Being Cautious about Having a White Interviewer

“There is an unspoken language between people of color, black men or whatever, because they just understand what it is, what it feels like, my intentions when I say certain things, they know exactly what I mean, what I’m trying to say. And sometimes when you deal with journalists and writers who are trying to observe from the outside, and what they think you’re trying to say, it doesn’t always connect. It’s not always the same thing.”

With the caution that your Tinder options will seem very sad after reading this, check out Michael B. Jordan’s entire interview over at Vanity Fair.