Michael B. Jordan is shirtless and running in the new trailer for Creed II, prompting us to count the days until the film hits theaters on November 21.

The sexy AF Black Panther star will reprise his role as Adonis Creed in the sequel to the 2015 film that introduced him as the unrelenting athlete with a major cross to bare.

The trailer shows Creed struggling to decide whether or not he should take on Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu) the son of the man who killed his father, Apollo Creed in Rocky IV. In case you missed it, Apollo died in Rocky Balboa’s arms in the 1985 film and now Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) is Adonis’ greatest mentor.

“If we don’t do what we love, then we wouldn’t exist,” Jordan says in the trailer.

We also see Adonis’ girlfriend, Bianca (Tessa Thompson) feeling neglected and pondering the future of their relationship. Phylicia Rashad will return as his Mary Anne Creed, Adonis’ stepmother.

Check out the official synopsis:

Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.

The film will also feature Andre Ward, Wood Harris, Sugar Ray Leonard, Ray Jones Jr., and Evander Holyfield. Creed II is directed by by Steven Caple Jr. and co-written by Ryan Coogler and Cheo Coker.

Check out the latest trailer: