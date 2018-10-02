Naomi Osaka should be basking in her bragging rights for beating the greatest tennis player of all time at the US Open, but because of Serena Williams’ courtside fight with an umpire, it was a moment of time that instead left her feeling resentful.

“The memory of the US Open is a little bit bittersweet. Like right after, the day after, I really didn’t want to think about it because it wasn’t necessarily the happiest memory for me. I don’t know. I just sort of wanted to move on at that point,” Osaka admits to Courtney Nguyen of the Women’s Tennis Association.

Even though Osaka has moved on from the painstaking US Open win and is now playing in Beijing playing in the China Open the moment still haunts her and leaves her uncertain.

“I have so much tea right now, but I’m not going to spill it,” Osaka said laughing.

“There’s a lot of stuff I want to say about how I felt and whatever. But for me, I don’t know, I don’t know.”

“I mean, of course I’m happy that I won a Grand Slam. I don’t think there’s anything that can take away from that. But I don’t know.

“I feel like not that when I look back on it that it’s a bad memory, but I feel like it was so strange, I just didn’t want to think about it. I wanted to just push it to the side. Then I played Tokyo. For me, Tokyo was a way to take my mind off of it. I think that’s why I did well.

“I’m still trying to take my mind off of it a little bit. I guess hopefully I can do well here, too.”

Osaka didn’t have to face Williams again so soon since the tennis star backed out of the China Open at the last minute and ending her tennis season early.