As Kanye West went nuclear after his Saturday Night Live performance with another Trump supporting tirade, his wife Kim Kardashian stood horrified backstage quietly staring at the train wreck in action.

According to PEOPLE, the 37-year-old mom “just stood in the back and watched,” an insider revealed.

“She didn’t seem like anything, she was just watching,” added the source, who also explained: “The kids were there, too.’”

Poor babies.

Kardashian likely knew any reaction to West’s troubling rant would be analyzed, so she remained calm under pressure as her husband let his hot head get him into more hot water and earned him boos from the audience who was not feeling his support of the petty President.

Given that the president has worked with her to get Alice Marie Johnson released from prison it’s unlikely the full-time reality star/part-time social justice activist will show disdain for her husband’s Trump loving ways. An insider told People, “Trump’s been good to them so it seems they do really love him, even Kim. They all hung out for a bit afterward.”

Another insider told Us Weekly, while the backlash against Ye is embarrassing, Kardashian will stand by her man.

“Having all this backlash against Kanye is embarrassing for her and her family, but she will never say that. She supports Kanye through and through and truly does think her husband is entitled to his own opinion.”

Donald Trump tweeted his approval for the artist formerly known as Kanye West‘s Saturday Night Live performance Sunday afternoon, noting that “West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told “no”), was great. He’s leading the charge!”

Ye helped kick off the 44th season premiere of the sketch comedy series, and as TheGrio previously reported, fans didn’t know what to make of their “idol dancing around dressed as a water bottle” during his “I Love It” collab with Lil Pump for the first musical performance of the night.

Chris Rock, who was in the audience, recorded an Instagram story of Ye’s post-show rant.

In the clips, Ye is singing when he points to someone in the audience and says, “You see, they’re laughing at me. You heard ‘em, they scream at me.” He added angrily, “They bullied me. They bullied me backstage. They said don’t go out there with that hat on.”

Sporting a red Make America Great Again hat with the entire cast of SNL standing behind him onstage—many visibly annoyed — he begins rambling about Blacks and Democrats.

“I wanna cry right now, Black man in America, supposed to keep what you’re feelin’ inside right now…”

In the background of the video, Rock can be heard laughing and saying “oh, my God.”

“The Blacks want always Democrats… you know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare… does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan,” West continued. “There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago,” he continued, as the audience booed.

Undaunted by the criticism, Ye took to Twitter on Sunday and posted an image of himself sporting the cap again, writing in part, “[t]his represents good and America becoming whole again.”