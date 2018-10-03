Angela Bassett continues to be the picture of health and an inspiration to women everywhere thanks to the powerful roles she plays and the unwavering beauty and grace with which she lives her life.

The actress recently opened up to TheGrio about an issue that’s very close to her and affects so many members of the Black community.

Bassett, who currently stars on FOX’s hit drama series, 9-1-1, has partner up with For Your SweetHeart, a nationwide movement to raise awareness about the link between type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

NYT identified Angela Bassett as Omarosa and Black Twitter says ‘Not today Satan’

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death associated with diabetes, and people with diabetes are up to four times more likely to develop cardiovascular disease than people without diabetes.

Angela Bassett knows about this link all too well ever since she lost her mother to heart disease four years ago.

“I pay close attention to my health, especially since my mom passed away from heart disease four years ago. Up until that time, my family and I were unaware of the correlation between Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. My uncle Ralph also has diabetes and so the issue is very close to my heart and to my family,” she said.

“My mother was my sweetheart and she encouraged me to follow my dreams. If I have friends or loved ones with diabetes, I would love for them to talk to their doctors and use the information so they can do something about it.”

Angela Bassett is known for flaunting her ageless face and flawless physique on the red carpet and she spilled some secrets about how she stays looking so fabulous.

“I don’t stay completely away from anything. It’s always about moderation. I always drink my 2 liters of water every day. That’s very simple, very easy, and very accessible,” she explained. “I try to follow an 80/20 rule. Try to be good 80 percent of the time and use the other 20 percent for your enjoyment of foods and things you don’t want to have every day.”

The 60-year-old actress also makes sure to stay fit by sticking to her exercise routine.

“If I run, it’s on the treadmill. I’m more of a walker but I’ll put the incline up just to sweat all the toxins out. I also enjoy lifting weights and try to get some cardio in when I can.”

Visit ForYourSweetHeart.com and sign up for more information.