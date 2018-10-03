Tichina Arnold is co-satrring in CBS new comedy, The Neighborhood alongside Cedric The Entertainer and she couldn’t be happier about it.

“He’s so cute. I’ve known Cedric for over twenty-something years, he and his wife and he’s a great family guy. He’s just a good guy all around and I can’t believe I have never worked with him,” she said of her co-star.

The actress who recently won a “Reparations Emmy” from Michael Che took time to weigh in on the rumored Martin reboot.

“We’re still talking about it because obviously I’m on this show and Tisha [Campbell] is doing a bunch of things and everyone is doing their own things, but the Martin show can never ever really be a reboot because Tommy,” she said of her deceased former costar, Thomas Mikal Ford. “It will never be the same.”

Tichina Arnold has appeared in several hits since her time on Martin including Everybody Hates Chris and Survivor’s Remorse, but she says The Neighborhood holds a special place in her heart because it’s subject matter is so timely.

“It is always a blessing to be a part of a project that comes from a real place,” she said before admitting she would invite Donald Trump to her BBQ if he moved in next door.

“I would, but it would have to be on my turf because he’s used to things being on his turf and so I think we have to meet halfway. Let’s meet on the sidewalk in between the house. We would have to meet in the middle,” she said.

“Racism is not going away but what has been stirred up in America is unfortunate and I just pray that we do get through it and we have like-minded people like us that are able to be a conduit for change, be a conduit for kindness, be a conduit for understanding each other.”

Arnold is hoping her new show will help inspire important conversations among viewers.

“Each one, teach one. I’m hoping shows like The Neighborhood…what better way than to teach and ignite thought and to incite power and incite knowledge, what better way to do that than through laughter? This show is definitely a show that will do that,” she said.

“You learn until the day you die. There’s always room to learn and always room to change…change is good.”

The beauty who just celebrated her 49th birthday revealed her secret to staying young.

“I drink vodka,” she joked. “Every now and then I have some gin.”

Check out the full interview above.