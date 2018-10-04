How To Get away With Murder is full of twists and turns and we’re already on the edge of our seats about who’s lying bloody in the snow this season. Aside from incredible performances from Viola Davis and Amirah Vann each week, there’s another reason to tune in…Billy Brown.

The swoon-worthy actor is constantly flexing for the camera and showing off his God-given gifts. The show’s creator, Peter Nowak, told us to gear up for a “big Nate season” this time around.

"What has been so fun about writing Nate is that we have been slowly peeling away the layers of this onion and this season is a big Nate season," Nowak told TheGrio. "We're going to pull back more and learn a lot more about him."

During an interview with TheGrio, Billy Brown revealed that we may be seeing him and Annalise’s relationship in a new light this season.

“He’s trying to figure out what happened to him as a child. That brings Nate and Annalise together in a way we haven’t seen before,” he says. “This will be an opportunity for the two of them to blend agendas and find out who they really are without all the murders and cover ups.”

In anticipation of Nate’s expanded story line, we decided to compile a few photos of this gorgeous guy so viewers can enjoy some eye candy along with all the heart-stopping drama the series is serving up in its fifth season.

Here are 5 reasons we can’t get enough of Billy Brown and his big, brown…eyes?