Suge Knight was officially sentenced to 28 years in prison on Thursday, NBC News reports.

—White man curses and tells little Black girls and grandmother campaigning for Beto O’Rourke “go back where you came from”—

The former Death Row Records executive, whose legal name is Marion Knight, was sentenced to 28 years in state prison on Thursday. The 53-year-old reached a plea deal in the incident that left one man dead (Terry Carter) and another seriously injured (Cle “Bone” Sloan) on January 29, 2015.

Carter’s widow, Lillian, sent a letter to the judge, which was read in court.

“What you do see is (video of) the defendant killing my husband,” the widow’s letter said. “He was so much more than the guy who the defendant killed with his truck. He as my husband, my best friend, my provider.”

“I will never witness Terry smiling at me again,” the letter said “All interactions with Terry ended on Jan. 29, 2015. All we have is memories.”

The killing occurred following an argument on the set of a commercial for the film, Straight Outta Compton.

—After white gunman shoots six cops, killing one, many want to know how he was taken in alive—

Knight was arrested in 2015 and charged with murder, attempted murder and hit-and-run. According to reports, his attorney contacted the district attorney’s office on Wednesday to discuss the plea deal, just days before the jury was to be selected for the trial set for October 1.

Prior to the plea deal, Suge Knight was facing life in prison with no possibility of parole.

The sentencing concludes a case that has been dragged out for years and was reportedly rife with drama, from health scares, violations, and threats against Straight Outta Compton director, F. Gary Gray.