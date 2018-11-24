Kim Porter —model, actress, and mother to three of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ kids— was laid to rest at an emotional funeral in Columbus, Georgia on Nov. 24. Porter was also the mother of actor Quincy Brown, from her relationship with R&B singer Al B. Sure. Diddy subsequently adopted Quincy.

Family and friends of Porter came together at Cascades Hills Church and Diddy, who recently described Porter as his “soulmate”, was one of the first on the scene according to TMZ. The site also reported that 1,200 to 1,500 mourners were expected to attend the service. Stars including Kimora Lee Simmons, Winnie Harlow, and actress Tichina Arnold were spotted arriving at the homegoing service.

TMZ further reports that Diddy along with many others such as her son Quincy, Dallas Austin, and Mary J. Blige spoke at the funeral. Yolanda Adams performed “Just a Prayer Away” and Faith Evans sang “His Eye is on the Sparrow”.

PEOPLE reports that Combs arranged for Porter’s casket to travel in a carriage pulled by horses during the public funeral. Pastor T.D. Jakes officiated the service. TMZ obtained a photo from inside the funeral showing Porter’s golden casket’s topped with a bouquet of beautiful flowers, along with a black and white photo of her.

There was a public viewing held at the Charles E. Huff International Funeral Home Friday and Saturday morning.

Combs took to Twitter before the memorial service to thank fans for their outpouring of love and support.

“Today we lay to rest our ANGEL,” he wrote. “Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!! We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you.”

He also held a private memorial for Porter on Sunday in Los Angeles.

While the cause of her death remains unknown following the completion of an autopsy, Porter was reportedly battling pneumonia when authorities responded to call for cardiac arrest at her LA home.

In a statement released to the Associated Press on Friday, Porter’s family remembered her as “a loving mother and devoted friend.”

“God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her. Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn’t a person she met [whose] soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better,” the Porter, Goodwin and Combs families said. “She will be forever remembered and missed by so many. As her family, we promise to honor her every day of our lives. We love you always.”

Kim Porter’s final resting place is Evergreen Memorial Park, next to her mother, Sarah, who died in 2014.