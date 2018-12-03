Democratic Socialist and U.S. Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a brief war of words on Twitter with former Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee, even questioning whether his daughter, White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, has the ability to tell the truth.

The online drama popped off when Huckabee mocked Ocasio-Cortez as “looney” for comparing her election to the moon landing.

Speaking at an event Friday hosted by the environmental group Sunshine Movement, Ocasio-Cortez compared her surprise victory to the 1969 moon landing and the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“We went to the moon. We electrified the nation. We established civil rights. We enfranchised the country. We dig deep, and we did it. We did it when no one else thought that we could. That’s what we did when so many of us won an election this year,” she said.

“Ocasio-Cortez compares her election to moon landing. Huh? Big difference,” the one-time Arkansas governor wrote Sunday, linking to a news report about her speech.

“Moon landing was LUNAR, not LOONEY; Moon landing done by ppl who knew what they were doing … those who elected someone who thought there were 3 branches of Congress did NOT,” Huckabee said.

Ocasio-Cortez fired back at his trolling on her Twitter account along with a reference to her Green New Deal, which involves “transitioning the United States to a carbon-free, 100-percent renewable energy system, and a fully modernized electrical grid by 2035.”

A Green New Deal will take a level of ambition + innovation on the scale of the moon landing. We’ve been done it before, and can do it again. Leave the false statements to Sarah Huckabee. She’s much better at it. Also, you haven’t been a Governor of any state for 10+ years now. https://t.co/R7q5CkMw8Y — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 3, 2018

“A Green New Deal will take a level of ambition + innovation on the scale of the moon landing. We’ve been done it before, and can do it again,” she wrote, adding: “Leave the false statements to Sarah Huckabee. She’s much better at it.”

But she wasn’t done…

“Also, you haven’t been a Governor of any state for 10+ years now,” Ocasio-Cortez posted.

One Twitter user praised @Ocasio2018, and noted: “they (the old @GOP white, rich 1%) need someone to focus on to spread their fear, prejudices, anger and hate. You fit their profile (woman, Latina, successful, new fresh ideas) they are terrified of change, keep making positive changes”