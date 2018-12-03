Gregg Leakes is defending his wife, Nene Leakes after she caught major backlash for slamming him on social media last week. The Real Housewives of Atlanta husband is currently battling stage 3 colon cancer and fans are along for the emotional ride on this season of the hit Bravo show.

Gregg took to Twitter to deny the assumption that he’s “dying” from cancer and instead, insists he is “kicking cancers ass.”

“I never even taught [sic] about someday we might be in this position but here we are in the struggle of life Damn! This woman right here has put a mountain on her back and carried it with grace. She’s given so much of herself. You Nene, steps up to the plate, bats and knock it out the park every time. Something a lot of women can’t do or wouldn’t. So what she hit a wall and her cup run over! Pray for her, encourage her, lift her up. What good is tearing down gonna do? I’m not bed stricken and i’m not dying of cancer! I’m kicking cancers ass,” he posted.

Although Nene is known for speaking her mind, her fans were shocked and puzzled by a recent post on social media where she throws some major shade at her sick spouse who is battling stage 3 colon cancer.

Last week, Gregg share some sweet sentiments toward his supportive friends and Nene responded with some serious shade.

Nene Leakes shades her husband on social media as he battles cancer

“Well u need to do everything you posted! Practice what you preach,” she replied, later adding the following: “You need to pray for yourself! This mean, grouchy, evil stuff u pulling these days are NOT cool.”

When a fan clapped back at her seemingly insensitive message, Nene Leakes lost her cool and suggested her husband is deserving of her shade.

“Chileeee shut up!” she responded. “Gregg has done so much s–t. It didn’t just start! While u commenting saying s–t to me, ask him what has he done! Oh, and by the way, Gregg isn’t bed stricken and needing daily help! You got it twisted.”

She responded to another follower’s similar statement with just as much fury.

“You don’t know S–T about Gregg and NeNe Leakes and you have no idea what he has done!” she wrote. “Ask him [a–hole].”

Shortly after, Nene Leakes took to Twitter to explain where she’s coming from.

“I would just think if I have or had cancer, I would see life so differently! Not being mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that’s me. Pray for me,” she posted.

“I’m ALWAYS the bad guy,” she later added, “so I’ll take that. If you only knew.”