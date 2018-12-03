In a conversation with Tidal’s Elliott Wilson series, Meek Mill opened up about an awkward double date he was invited on with Jay-Z and Beyoncé and his ex Nicki Minaj that proved to be pretty painstaking for the emcee, Complex reports.

The “Championships” rapper revealed on CRWN that while he was pretty psyched to get a call to hang out with the hitmaking duo at dinner, things got uncomfortable when Jay took control of the song playlist. He then shared a funny tale about when Drake’s diss song “Back to Back” played, making for an awkward and uneasy moment in time.

He explains: “It was my first time. I was hype as s**t. I was with Nicki and s**t. I’m from the hood. Hov and Beyonce like, ‘Come and eat with us.’ I’m like, ‘Damn, I’m about to double date with Hov and Beyoncé right now. This s**t is incredible,’” he recalled.

But things took a left real fast.

“Hov got the playlist. He clicking through s**t. He clicking through, ‘Back to Back’ come on by mistake while we at the table,” he said.

“I’m like oh s**t. What the f**k? So Beyoncé and Hov and Nicki, everybody just looking like they don’t know what the f**k is going on,” he said. “I gotta take a s**t now. What the f**k?“

The infamous song released by Drake had much to do with the beef the two had brewing back in 2015. The song was such a hit, that it even landed a Best Rap Performance at the 2016 Grammy awards nomination.

At least he can laugh about it now.

Mill has been sharing his life story at every turn.

Recently he wrote an emotional letter written to his 19-year old self, for the fall cover story of XXL latest issue.

“I know, right now, life is tough, but you have to believe me when I say it’s only temporary. You will not be a victim of your circumstance. Your struggles are just building you a greater tomorrow,” he writes.

The Philly native was jailed in November 2017 for violating his probation but was released five months later after several A-listers, including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Kevin Hart rallied for his freedom.