Megachurch pastor John Gray is in the spotlight again this week after blasting those who he refers to as, ‘pulpit pimps’ in his latest sermon.

According to the Christian Post, Sunday during an emotional service, Gray told the congregation of Relentless Church in Greenville, S.C., that members in need to take cash from the church’s offering baskets.

“For too long people have stood in a pulpit and told you to give, give, give. Very rarely have I seen churches stop and said ‘leave the baskets out, let the people get what they need.’ We’ve got too many pulpit pimps who want to get fat off people but don’t want to meet the needs of the poor people,” Gray said during his sermon titled “Leftovers.”

“And Jesus said that’s who you supposed to be taking care of. We got widows, we got orphans, we’ve got single moms in here. We might not be able to do everything but we can do something. I wish we could do more but it’s the best we can do right now.”

After his invitation to his members in need to take from the church’s offering baskets he spoke of what he believes the church’s role should be in people’s lives.

“The role of the church, elder, is not only to receive from the people of God but to meet the needs of the people of God,” he explained. “I asked you to hold your offering until something in your spirit connected with the Word. Did you all hear me when I said that? But the role of the church is also to meet the needs of the people in the house.”

Watch: Pastor #JohnGray "This is church. Book of Acts style" as he tells single mothers, widows, veterans to take what they need from offering basket. #Christian https://t.co/ObdxBtg1sz pic.twitter.com/By2M9pfdnp — FirstLadyB (@FirstLadyBe) December 2, 2018

“Are there any single mothers in here?” he then asked. “You had an orange light in your gas tank when you pulled up, where are you? Come to the altar. Hurry. Single mothers. Are there any single fathers and you had less than a quarter tank of gas, where are you? Come to the altar, come to the altar.”

According to the publication, several people receiving the financial help were so moved by the gesture they were visibly weeping.

Check out the video of the “Leftovers” sermon below.

