The U.S. House of Representatives plans to ramp things up in January, starting an investigation into allegations voter suppression in Georgia, the Huffington Post reports. Gov.-elect Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) will be called to testify about whether his campaign benefited from Jim Crow tactics.

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), is the incoming chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and is calling out Kemp to explain his role as Georgia’s secretary of state and the widespread reports that he suppressed votes, hid hundreds of voting machines in locked government warehouses and kicked people off voter rolls, reportedly aiding his win.

“I want to be able to bring people in, like the new governor-to-be of Georgia, to explain, you know, explain to us why is it fair for wanting to be secretary of state and be running [for governor],” Cummings told HuffPost.

“One of the things about my committee, you know, it’s called Oversight and Government Reform,” he continued. “Oversight, you know, you gotta research and find out what the hell is going on and then, if it is appropriate, to do those things to reform the system.”

In the hotly contested governor’s race in Georgia, Democrat Stacey Abrams, who lost by a slim margin, doubled down on challenging the voting results.

“It was not a free and fair election,” Abrams said after conceding the election to Kemp on Nov. 20.

Kemp refused to step down as secretary of state with oversight over the election. Abram’s campaign and voters’ rights groups against voter suppression condemned the decision.

Abrams still plans to sue the state.

Cummings said allegations of voter suppression were not only widespread throughout Georgia, but also in Kansas and North Carolina.