Superstar actor-comedian Eddie Murphy, 57, on Friday welcomed a tenth child with fiancée Paige Butcher, PEOPLE reports.

Sources told the entertainment new outlet that Butcher gave birth to a baby boy, Max Charles Murphy, who weighed in at 6-pounds, 11-ounces, and measured 19 inches long.

His middle name is surely a homage to Murphy’s deceased brother Charlie who died last year after a long battle with leukemia.

“Both mother and son are doing well,” Murphy’s rep says.

Murphy already shares a daughter Izzy Oona, 2 with Butcher, 39. He has quite a few kids from other relationships including his son, Eric, 29, he shares with Paulette McNeely; daughters Bella Zahra, 16, Zola Ivy, 18, Shayne Audra, 23, and Bria, 28, and 25-year-old son Miles Mitchell, are with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy. He also shares a daughter, Angel, with singer Mel B.

“They wished for a younger sibling for their daughter,” an insider said. “They live a pretty low-key life. They are all about family. Paige is very close to Eddie’s kids.

“They are a very special and happy family,” the source continued. “They vacation and spend holidays together. Paige loves being a mom and is very involved. She takes her daughter to the park and for play dates.”

Superstar Couple Welcome New Baby

Speaking of new babies, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade sat down with Oprah Winfrey to dish about their new baby girl and Union’s rocky road to motherhood, PEOPLE reports.

Set to air Dec. 8 on OWN, the special titled Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby, is the couple’s most raw interview yet, emotionally charged with reactions to the announcement of their long-awaited baby that was met with much criticism online.

“You’re finally a mother at 46,” Oprah said as Union blossomed into a smile, and responded, “Yeah.”

The couple’s daughter Kaavia James was born through a surrogate on Nov. 7 after many failed attempts for Union to conceive on her own. After Union happily posted a photo holding her new baby as she was draped in a hospital gown, people slammed her for lying in a hospital bed with baby and husband.