The chronically tardy Miss Lauryn Hill, whose “CP Time” is always activated, got some praise that caused fans to pause and celebrate after she showed for a concert only 20 minutes late, Page Six reports.

Let us have a moment of silence and savor this for a minute.

There is a reason for some serious fanfare given that the 43-year-old is notoriously known for starting her concerts late, like real, real late. This time, her concert on Monday in London was pretty much just fashionably late a big improvement from her habitual tardiness that has long irked her fans.

“‘She’s on time!’ A ripple of excitement has just gone through the O2 Arena. The lights have dimmed, and Lauryn Hill is as about as ‘on time’ as she’ll ever be – just 20 minutes late,” wrote the Independent’s Roisin O’Connor.

The fact that she showed up and was ready to perform was enough to overshadow another somewhat disappointing segment of the show; the fact that Hill’s songs don’t often sound like the head-bopping radio versions that her fans have come to love.

“The former Fugees member’s free-jazz approach to the live set is often scattershot, but it makes the set feel loose and relaxed rather than messy,” Connor wrote.

We’re glad to Hill is getting it together somewhat, given that her former Fugees bandmember Pras is in a bit of hot water himself.

According to federal prosecutors, Prakazrel “Pras” Michel along with a former Justice Department official named George Higginbotham is being accused of taking part in a conspiracy to funnel millions of dollars through multiple banks accounts they allegedly opened to a Malaysian fugitive.

According to ABC News, prosecutors have stated they did this in the hopes of influencing Justice Department investigations around a company called 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). They also allegedly tried to get help from an unidentified candidate who was running for federal office.

1MDB, a Malaysian strategic development company, has been at the center of a major international scandal that resulted in the arrest of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Razak is accused of using his 1MDB sovereign wealth fund as a “personal piggy bank” to pump money into the development of Red Granite Pictures, which was one of the production companies behind the Wolf of Wall Street.

Looks like Hill ain’t the only one “miseducated”.