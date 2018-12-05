On Monday, LeBron James Jr. made his dad proud when he stepped onto the court for his first game for Santa Monica Crossroads’ eighth-grade basketball team, wearing the number 23, ESPN reports.

“I don’t know how long it’s going to last, but it definitely made me feel proud,” the proud dad said on Tuesday after practicing with the Lakers.

His son had switched from his number “0” which was a homage to Russell Westbrook that he wore on his team jersey while playing on the AAU circuit. Now he’s honoring his dad with his Los Angeles Lakers jersey number.

And to make it all the sweeter, Bronny’s team won over Culver City Middle School on Monday.

“It’s like a really good feeling,” James said. “His first game was [Monday], and he had a hell of a game, and both of them play [Tuesday], so I’m going to catch both of their games, but it’s just a proud family going on in our household, and I’m a proud dad.”

James is also proud that Bronny and the rest of his kids are getting acclimated to LA, especially since it was new surroundings and it had to be a family decision.

“It was kind of nervous for all of us because it’s the beginning, it’s the start,” James said.

“I mean, he did play flag football. Both of them played flag football before basketball season started, so they got acclimated that way as far as sports, but obviousl,y basketball rings bells in our household, and they both were extremely excited. They laid their uniforms out the night before, they laid their shoes out like it was the first day of school, so it’s a good start for us being in a new school, new community, a new neighborhood.”

Watching his children succeed seems to be James’ greatest gift.

“That’s the best part about it, seeing my kids grow and seeing my boys play sports and my daughter being in dance classes and swimming lessons and things of that nature and being in gymnastics and being able to just go support them,” James said. “The tough part is when I’m on the road and they’re doing those things as well, so that’s a tough part, but the availability when I’m here and they’re working, I get to relax — a little bit.”