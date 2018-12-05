The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals aka PETA is tired of folks bad-mouthing animals by using idioms that they don’t think are funny at all, The Boston Herald reports.

“Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start ‘bringing home the bagels’ instead of the bacon,” the animal rights organization tweeted Tuesday.

So if you’ve ever said, “Bring home the bacon” PETA wants you to stop and considers that kind of talk as “anti-animal” and instead they are suggesting some less harsh saying that think would be a kinder, gentler approach when talking about animals.

In fact, the world’s largest animal-rights organization, wants you to know that “words matter” PETA posted on social media, “and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it.”

In an effort to divert Speciesism (a form of discrimination based on species membership) PETA has made the following suggestions:

Instead of saying “Kill two birds with one stone,” PETA suggests “Feed two birds with one scone.”

Instead of “Be the guinea pig,” PETA suggests “Be the test tube.”

In place of “Beat a dead horse,” PETA offers “Feed a fed horse.”

And for the infamous “bring home the bacon, (which usually ends with fry it up in a pan)” PETA suggests that you “bring home the bagels,” which actually isn’t as tasty but whatevs.

As for “Take the bull by the horns,” PETA would rather you use “Take the flower by the thorns.”

Critics on the internet clapped back, for what they considered to be a foolish comparison.

“Any chance you had of getting my respect is gone @peta,” one Twitter user wrote. “This tweet of yours, equating “speciesism” with racism, homophobia and ableism is deeply disturbing.”

Doesn’t PETA have bigger fish to fry? Just saying.