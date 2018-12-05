Ex NFL star Brandon Browner, a promising former Seattle Seahawks cornerback, was sentenced to eight years in California state prison on Tuesday after attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend, TMZ reports.

Browner was charged in July for trying to kill Marin Foster, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of two of his children. She filed a protection order against him and outlined a vicious assault saying that he broke her tailbone, bust her eardrum, and gave her several black eyes.

Foster also said Browner threatened to kill her, quoting him as saying, “Imma bust on you. Imma dangerous man.” He also reportedly tried to smother her in a carpet, according to a news release from the La Verne Police Department.

Browner pleaded guilty to the attempted murder charge in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Pomona, according to reports from TMZ and the Los Angeles Times.

In addition, Browner was charged with robbery, burglary, and false imprisonment, all felonies, as well as two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, according to reports.

TMZ reports that Browner plead no contest to one count of attempted murder and one count of willful child endangerment. His other charges of robbery, burglary, and false imprisonment were dropped in a plea deal, according to TMZ.

Prosecutors argued that Browner inflicted “unjustifiable pain and mental suffering” against the victim and her 2-year-old and used “force and violence” against her, according to the Times.

Browner was sentenced to three years of probation and served one day in jail. He also has to complete 48 hours of community service and has an order mandating him to stay away from the victims for three years, according to reports.

TMZ reports that Browner was however taken back into custody at the hearing. He was set to receive credit for 300 days for good behavior during the time he was in jail. He was in custody since he was arrested in July.