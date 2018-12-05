Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams is not here for the haters who are slamming her new boo Dennis McKinley and framing him as a dog, courtesy of Kandi Burruss’ dirt digging, PEOPLE reports.

Williams’ storyline this season revolves around her new love, who she recently got engaged to and who the 37-year-old is pregnant by with her first child. Burruss, however, has been sipping sweet tea and stirring up some disharmony about McKinley and his exes, a few of who she professed to know.

Burruss seems to believe that McKinley is a Romeo whose player cards are played out. She said that he seems to get head over heels for every girl he comes across, including getting their faces tattooed on him and buying each Rolex, something he’s done for Williams, which Burruss thinks is clearly a pattern of a player.

—Kevin Hart bringing some much-needed melanin to the Oscars as this year’s host—

But Williams isn’t buying Burruss’ story.

“I don’t care at all,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Everybody has a past. I’m 37 years old. Are you kidding? Who hasn’t dated other people before? Of course, he’s going to have exes. But that’s just who they are, exes! It’s the past. Whatever happened before Porsha doesn’t matter to me at all.”

“Dennis has millions of tattoos. And know, I haven’t seen any names or faces of any other women on his body besides his grandmother and his mother,” she adds. “But if he had one across his face, as long as he had it covered by the time we got together, I don’t care. And if he gave 100 watches to people, good for him. It doesn’t make mine less special. He’s a generous man. You should want to be with someone who is generous!”

So there you have it. Williams knows what she’s getting into so Burruss needs to let bygones be. However, Williams is a bit bothered by her castmate’s tattling.

“Normally when I see stuff on the show, it doesn’t bother me – I’m pretty unfazed. But I’m pregnant so it kind of was like, ‘Damn, let me live,’ ” Williams says.

—Surviving R. Kelly screening shut down amid bomb and gun threats–

“I haven’t always had the best luck at relationships. And when you haven’t always had the best luck at relationships, you then pray for a better relationship. You pray for someone who is going to treat you as you deserve. I finally got someone who treats me the way I need to be treated. Even though he’s not perfect, I’m not perfect, he’s the best thing for me. So for me, it’s just difficult for me to see someone talking s—. I just thought it was petty.”

On Sunday’s episode of RHOA Williams dealt with the issue at hand and addresses Burruss about the troubling rumors.

“Dennis doesn’t like anything messy and Dennis doesn’t know you. So when someone is talking about something as private as a tattoo and whatever he does with his exes, am I supposed to take it as a good thing?” she asked Burruss. “The way it went around in a circle before it got to us is what looks messy about it to him.”

“I didn’t even think it was conversation-worthy, really. I’m happy about him. I was excited he got the tattoo [of my name]. If there is anything about him before I met him, I could care less,’ Williams continued. “He has been single for all the time. He falls hard, he may get a tattoo. I joke about it. He’s got so many damn tattoos, there may be a name I’m looking at every day.”

She added: “You think it’s so serious, but I’m really secure where we are. We’re in a committed relationship. Let me be happy.”

Let’s be clear, whatever Burruss is dishing and brewing up against Williams is a cup of revenge best served cold since Williams nastily started untruthful rumors about Burruss in previous seasons, framing her as a potential rapist.

Let’s not forget that.

Williams decided to shut down anybody’s doubt about McKinley by getting a matching tattoo, which she said were symbols for “spirituality, family, and prosperity.”

“He loves me. He got his name tattooed. And then I, in turn, got his name tattooed,” she said. “I matched his tattoo behind his ear. He was laying in sleep one day and I was just boiling over with love. I was like, ‘I love you!’ And I was like, “I want to do something and show you I love you.” And I said I want to get some groceries from the grocery store and came out with a matching tattoo. Some things, you just can’t help yourself.”

“I’m glowing,” she continued. “We’re all the way out there… When I was married to my ex-husband, I was in a controlling situation. But with Dennis, I am Porsha 2.0. He loves every bit of who I am.”

This girl is sprung. Grio fam, what do you think?