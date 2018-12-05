More than a year after Tamron Hall unceremoniously parted ways with NBC and the “Today Show” to make room for Megyn Kelly, the respected journalist is starting fresh with a new talk show.

“Exciting #MondayMorning news! Thrilled to announce that @Hearst Television Stations will be airing my new @Disney /ABC syndicated talk show next fall,” Hall tweeted to her social media followers on Monday.

“Looking forward to sharing stories about extraordinary people and building our community, where everyone is invited every day.”

According to Deadline, Hall’s new syndicated daytime talk show is set to debut next late year and thanks to a partnership between Disney and Hearst Television will reach up to 50 percent of U.S. television households, including eight of the top 10 markets.

“We are excited to once again be in business with our long-term partners and couldn’t be more pleased that Hearst has placed its confidence in Tamron Hall’s return to daytime television,” said Jed Cohen, EVP and general sales manager, U.S. content sales and distribution, Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International.

“These Hearst stations are among the finest in broadcast television and their commitment clearly places Tamron in the best environment for success in 2019.”

In a video, Hall attached to her announcement, she describes herself as “the girl next door,” and says she’s hoping to highlight stories from across the country in an attempt to help people connect.

“All we have to do is open the door,” she explains.

Getting the last laugh

In February 2017 NBC shocked viewers when it officially announced Hall’s termination.

“Tamron Hall will be leaving NBC News and MSNBC when her contract expires this month,” the network said in a statement at the time. “Yesterday was her last day as an anchor on both networks. Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at ‘Today’ and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.”

Soon thereafter sources told Us Weekly that when executives broke the news to her it was a complete shock.

“She was a wreck in commercial breaks and couldn’t believe the company would tell her just before going live on MSNBC,” the insider said. “It was especially surprising after receiving an email of praise from the co-executive producer just days before about how they were No. 1 in the ratings for seven weeks in a row.”

Hall had been a popular fixture on the network’s morning news program for three years before “Today” ushered in Megyn Kelly and allegedly pushed her out. When the show airs it will be the first time the reporter returns to television screens since that controversy. Meanwhile Kelly has now recently been publicly disgraced due to her comments defending blackface, been fired from NBC and is in the last steps of negotiating a severance package.