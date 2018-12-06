Barry Jenkins' masterful take on James Baldwin's novel is getting the shine it deserves.

The nominees for the 2019 Golden Globes have been announced and If Beale Street Could Talk raked in three huge nominations.

The Barry Jenkins-directed film is based on the novel by James Baldwin and has already made a major dent in the film world before its nationwide release on December 14.

If Beale Street Could Talk is up for Best Motion Picture, Drama and Best Screenplay and Jenkins couldn’t be happier about the honors.

“On behalf of the entire Beale Street family, it’s an honor to have our film recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, particularly alongside such varied and wonderful work by our peers,” the Moonlight director said in a statement. “It’s a critical time to be telling stories and creating art that reflects the world we live in. We’ll take this recognition as an affirmation to continue to do so.”

Regina King is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Sharon Rivers, a mother who is hell-bent on helping her daughter navigate some seriously troubling trials.

“I cannot even put into words how I feel right now hearing this exciting news from set. Just elated. So proud of these two amazing and beautiful projects,” she said in a statement. “I’m incredibly lucky and humbled that these roles chose me. For Beale Street, honoring the words and legacy of James Baldwin is truly special. Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press!”

“We could not be more thrilled for our films, filmmakers and talent being acknowledged by the HFPA for their incredible work. These nominations are a tremendous honor and a testament to the HFPA’s support of mavericks and trailblazers who take chances and never stray from their bold visions,” added Megan Ellison, Founder & CEO Annapurna Pictures.