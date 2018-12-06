Boxer and TV personality Laila Ali hit an elderly pedestrian man on Tuesday afternoon, causing him to receive medical treatment at a hospital, reports PEOPLE magazine.

Ali, 40, who is the daughter of legendary Muhammad Ali, was not cited for the car accident, which occurred on Calabasas Road in Calabasas, California. According to law enforcement, “[Ali] was driving slow in the parking lot. She wasn’t impaired. The man is in his 90s, so if they fall down, they get hurt.”

READ MORE: Mentally distressed Black man dies waiting for ambulance in NYC, family demands answers

Paramedics and L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies quickly responded to the scene following the incident. The man was listed in stable condition after he was taken to a nearby hospital, according to PEOPLE magazine.

In a statement on Facebook on Wednesday, Ali wrote:

“As was reported, I was involved in a minor parking lot accident yesterday. I am okay, and am praying that the elderly gentleman who was walking behind my car as I was backing up is okay. My daughter (Sydney) was in the vehicle, and she is okay too. I am thankful for the medical responders and LA County sheriff’s department, both of whom arrived promptly and tended to the situation with urgency and calm. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me concerned.”

READ MORE: Congress to question Georgia Gov.-elect Brian Kemp about accusations of voter suppression

According to TMZ, Ali waited for authorities to arrive and after they did, medics treated the victim first on the scene.

Ali followed in her father’s footsteps, becoming a professional boxer herself. She retired undefeated and is now a television host with experience covering fitness, wellness and lifestyle issues. Ali is also a cook. She’s appeared on Food Network’s Chopped, and is mother to two biological kids and three stepchildren.

The Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate the incident as an accident.