Donald Trump Jr. and Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., traded jabs on social media after he suggested that her Democratic-socialist ideology would cause Americans to start feasting on their canine companions.

—Judge issues orders of protection in Cardi B Queens Strip Club Fight Case—

The president’s ­eldest son posted a meme Thursday that shows a composite image of Ocasio-Cortez and Donald Trump. Under the photo of the lawmaker, the text reads: “Why are you so afraid of a socialist economy?” and the text under Trump: “Because Americans want to walk their dogs, not eat them.”

View this post on Instagram It’s funny cuz it’s true!!! 🤣🇺🇸🤣🇺🇸🤣 space: nowrap;”>A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Dec 6, 2018 at 4:01pm PST

Trump Jr. captioned the post: “It’s funny cuz it’s true!!!”

—Clapback of the day: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells Mike Huckabee: ‘Leave the lying to your daughter; she’s much better at it’—

Ocasio-Cortez responded Friday that Trump Jr. was simply trying to distract attention from special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up,” she tweeted. “Please, keep it coming Jr — it’s definitely a ‘very, very large brain’ idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month. Have fun!”

One Twitter user accused the 29-year-old congresswoman-elect of “attempting to abuse powers that you do not have yet.”

Wow! You are al ready attempting to abuse powers that you do not have yet. This is to be expected from someone who has shown little knowledge about how our government was set up to provide checks & balances. Hopefully your OJT won’t set your district back to far! — Jim Baugh (@Jimbaugh4) December 8, 2018

Another wrote: “Threatening someone with subpoenas because they criticized you is not a good look on you Ms Ocasio. You may be willing to become a good representative. However, your age and utter lack of experience suggests that you should sit down and learn instead of boasting.

Threatening someone with subpoenas because they criticized you is not a good look on you Ms Ocasio. You may be willing to become a good representative. However, your age and utter lack of experience suggests that you should sit down and learn instead of boasting. — Nulli_Secunda_3 (@Nulli_Secunda_3) December 8, 2018

Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, also responded on Twitter, saying she was “deeply troubled” that Ocasio-Cortez was threatening to subpoena someone who had criticized her.

Did you just threaten to subpoena someone for criticizing you? As a lawyer and former prosecutor I find this deeply troubling. https://t.co/OqIpBkbsIS — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) December 7, 2018

Blexit founder Candace Owens‏ Tweeted: “I just want to be clear: Did a member-elect of Congress just threaten a private citizen with a subpoena over a meme? There is no way in hell that this can be legal. Is @Ocasio2018 emotionally stable enough for Congress?”

I just want to be clear: Did a member-elect of Congress just threaten a private citizen with a subpoena over a meme? There is no way in hell that this can be legal. Is @Ocasio2018 emotionally stable enough for Congress? https://t.co/np59DrTgq2 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 7, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman ever elected to the House when she defeated her Republican challenger, Anthony Pappas, in November.