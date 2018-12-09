University of Oklahoma junior quarterback Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy last night in New York City, but instead of celebrating the accomplishment, he was apologizing for homophobic tweets he made a few years ago as a high school student reports Yahoo Sports.

The series of tweets was unearthed shortly after he was announced as the winner on Saturday night, beating Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins.

Murray is now the latest athlete to have old racist, homophobic or offensive tweets resurface on the night of a major accomplishment. Earlier this year, Josh Allen had a series of racist tweets surface just before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Draft.

—Ex-NFL linebacker Isiah ‘Butch’ Robertson killed in Texas limo crash—

In July, Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader had racist and homophobic tweets from his teen years surface during Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game. This news also comes days after Kevin Hart stepped down as host of the Academy Awards following homophobic comments and tweets he had made in the last few years.

The tweets are from 2011 and 2012 when Murray,21, states he was 14 and 15 years old and, unlike Hart, he quickly apologized within hours of them coming to light. Many of those offensive tweets have since been deleted, reports CNN.

—Buju Banton released from McRae Correctional institution after serving eight years—

“I apologize for the tweets that have come to light tonight from when I was 14 and 15. I used a poor choice of word that doesn’t reflect who I am or what I believe. I did not intend to single out any individual or group.”

Murray’s Heisman victory marked the second straight year an Oklahoma quarterback won the prestigious award. Baker Mayfield, now with the Cleveland Browns, won it last year.

Murray, who threw for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns this year, is set to lead the 11-1 Sooners into the College Football Playoff against undefeated Alabama on Dec. 29.