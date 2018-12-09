In an attempt to defend Kevin Hart’s homophobic comments that led to him quitting the hosting gig for next year’s Academy Awards, Nick Cannon took to Twitter on Friday to call out female comedians who had also used homophobic language in the past.

On Thursday, Hart, 39, announced he had quit the show just two days after accepting it rather than apologize for repeated homophobic tweets and comments.

“I just got a call from the Academy and that call basically said, ‘Kevin, apologize for your tweets of old or we’re going to have to move on and find another host,’” Hart said in an Instagram story Thursday.

Hours later, he announced that he was stepping down from the gig.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscars…this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists,” Hart tweeted, finally apologizing. “I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

The host of Wild n’ Out decided to do some detective work the next day, tweeting “Interesting. I wonder if there was any backlash here…,” sharing a Chelsea Handler tweet from 2010 that said: “This is what a f– bird likes like when he flexes.”

He also spent his Friday scouring through Sarah Silverman’s tweets and found one from 2010, that read, “I don’t mean this in a hateful way but the new Bachelorette’s a f—-t.”

Cannon sarcastically wrote, “And I f–king love Wreck It Ralph!!!” He also found a similar tweet from Amy Schumer.

Cannon’s point appears to be why is Hart getting heat for his repeated homophobic comments – not just on social media from 2011, but in his stand-up act and from interviews as recent as 2015 – but why aren’t others getting the same heat.

Additionally, Silverman and Schumer have each gotten backlash repeatedly in the past for racist comments she has made in interviews and on stage. In Silverman’s case, she has also made problematic tweets about child molestation and rape in the past as well.

However, none of them were tapped to host the Oscars. Hart was.

Hart’s adamant refusal to apologize and his dismissive attitude toward the controversy hasn’t helped matters in his case. Silverman, Schumer, and Handler have yet to comment.