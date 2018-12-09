At the end of a lot of NBA games, it’s not uncommon to see players tossing wristbands, towels, headbands, and even the occasional jersey to the home crowd. But LeBron James took an extra step on Saturday night.

For 23-year-old Briane Miller, the assistant equipment manager for the Memphis Grizzlies, he made Saturday night an early Christmas for her.

Miller is a huge fan of King James and as a true fan, she always sports a pair of LeBrons while working the Grizzlies home games.

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar took notice. Late in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 111-88 win, he gave Miller a pair of his shoes as a sign of thanks for being a loyal fan.

“Every year I’ve come here, she’s always worn a very exclusive pair of my shoes and I’ve always noticed it and I’ve never said anything to her,” James told the Memphis Commercial Appeal after the game. “And tonight, I said something to her for the first time and she was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve always been Team LeBron. Always.’ So she got a pair of LeBrons.”

A fan sitting behind the Lakers bench caught the moment and tweeted it out on Saturday night.

.@KingJames gave his game-worn shoes to Briane Miller, a longtime Grizzlies ball girl and LeBron supporter. She was in tears after. 🙏 📹 @__Almxghty pic.twitter.com/vIc6awjzh2 — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) December 9, 2018

He gifted Miller the shoes and she quickly started crying tears of joy. She was shocked that he had even noticed her.

“It’s emotional because so many years I’ve been idolizing him,” Miller said. “He has so many fans. That’s the thing. I’m not a fan just when LeBron comes. I’m a fan when he’s not looking, so it was just really cool to see him appreciate me.

“I wasn’t expecting that, to come to work today and I’m going to get LeBron’s shoes,” she added. “I’m just always trying to make the Lakers [games], or any team he’s on, comfortable because I know it’s hectic. It’s just trying to do my job and he blessed me with a pair of shoes.”