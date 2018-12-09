The ongoing saga of the breakup of Cardi B and Offset took center stage on Saturday night in Chicago.

According to TMZ, during Jingle Bash 2018 at the Allstate Arena, Cardi performed “Motorsport” — the Migos hit featuring her and her longtime rival Nicki Minaj — she made a not-so-subtle change to the lyrics to make it known that her split from Offset is very real.

The original line of the song, for those who don’t know, goes: “I get upset off. I turn Offset on. I told him the other day. Man, we should sell that porn.”

On Saturday night, Cardi made the change on stage:

“I get upset off. I turn Offset on. I told him the other day, yeah, we gon’ get a divorce!”

The crowd definitely took note of Cardi’s edit and apparently so did Offset who also took to Twitter.

It has been a tumultuous and messy week for Trap Music’s royal family. Cardi took to Instagram to announce their divorce on Tuesday.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” Cardi says in the video. “We are really good friends and we are really good business partners— you know he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.

It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love but we are not together anymore. I don’t know it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Then 24 hours later, she posted the first picture of the couple’s 5-month-old daughter Kulture. The next day, a woman name Summa Bunni – one of Offset’s alleged mistresses – took to social media to beg Cardi for forgiveness.

Who knows what this week has in store.