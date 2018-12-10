Entertainment Weekly reports that the follow up to Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit is currently in development. The 1993 comedy starred Whoopi Goldberg and bagged $57.3 million at the box office. While plot details about the third film in the franchise are currently unknown, what inquiring minds really want to know is… will Goldberg make a return?
Sadly, it doesn’t seem that way.
“It is our understanding that this is not a continuation and Whoopi is not involved,” a rep for the actress told EW.
As reported by Complex, Goldberg previously hinted that the third film would be completely revamped and taken in a “different direction.”
“We’ve been all over Disney begging and they’ve decided that they’re going to go in a different direction with Sister Act. So it won’t be Sister Act 3, it’ll be a brand-new rendition of Sister Act,” Goldberg explained on Good Morning Britain. “And I guess I’ll walk through a scene and that’s how they’ll say I was part of it.”
Goldberg starred in Sister Act as Deloris Van Cartier, a Reno lounge singer who poses as a nun while under protective custody. 25 years after the release of the first film, The View co-host spoke to EW about whether she’d ever get back in the habit.
“Yeah, it would be a great blast,” she said when asked if would ever play Deloris a third time. “I would have a good time, because it’s a piece I understand and I know. But would they call me? Probably not. They’ll find somebody much younger to do it. They should call me,” she added.