Entertainment Weekly reports that the follow up to Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit is currently in development. The 1993 comedy starred Whoopi Goldberg and bagged $57.3 million at the box office. While plot details about the third film in the franchise are currently unknown, what inquiring minds really want to know is… will Goldberg make a return?

Sadly, it doesn’t seem that way.

—-Santa Baby: Romantic holiday escapes for lovers—

“It is our understanding that this is not a continuation and Whoopi is not involved,” a rep for the actress told EW.

As reported by Complex, Goldberg previously hinted that the third film would be completely revamped and taken in a “different direction.”

“We’ve been all over Disney begging and they’ve decided that they’re going to go in a different direction with Sister Act. So it won’t be Sister Act 3, it’ll be a brand-new rendition of Sister Act,” Goldberg explained on Good Morning Britain. “And I guess I’ll walk through a scene and that’s how they’ll say I was part of it.”

—Singer Jacquees makes it rain on his momma on her wedding day—