Insecure co-executive producer Regina Hicks and Star showrunner Karin Gist have been tapped to pen the script for Sister Act 3, which will make its debut on Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the follow up to Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit is currently in development. The 1993 comedy starred Whoopi Goldberg and bagged $57.3 million at the box office. While plot details about the third film in the franchise are currently unknown, what inquiring minds really want to know is… will Goldberg make a return?

Sadly, it doesn’t seem that way.

“It is our understanding that this is not a continuation and Whoopi is not involved,” a rep for the actress told EW.

As reported by Complex, Goldberg previously hinted that the third film would be completely revamped and taken in a “different direction.”

“We’ve been all over Disney begging and they’ve decided that they’re going to go in a different direction with Sister Act. So it won’t be Sister Act 3, it’ll be a brand-new rendition of Sister Act,” Goldberg explained on Good Morning Britain. “And I guess I’ll walk through a scene and that’s how they’ll say I was part of it.”

Goldberg starred in Sister Act as Deloris Van Cartier, a Reno lounge singer who poses as a nun while under protective custody. 25 years after the release of the first film, The View co-host spoke to EW about whether she’d ever get back in the habit.

“Yeah, it would be a great blast,” she said when asked if would ever play Deloris a third time. “I would have a good time, because it’s a piece I understand and I know. But would they call me? Probably not. They’ll find somebody much younger to do it. They should call me,” she added.