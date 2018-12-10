Kenya Moore seems to be enjoying all the joys and challenges of being a new mother, and she’s been sharing her journey with fans across social media.

Moore is married to businessman Marc Daly and they welcomed their first child together — daughter Brooklyn Daly — on November 4th.

The reality television star may have not revealed her daughters face just yet, but she recently gushed on Instagram about the adorable gift her man bought for their child: an Atlanta United (professional soccer team) onesie!

“We’re getting ready for the game!.” Moore explained on her Instagram story. “This was daddy’s first purchase for the baby. Baby Brooklyn is going to the game in style. Actually, no, we’re not going to take her, but she will be dressed up!”

While Mrs. Daly keeps baby Brooklyn under wraps, fans are hitting her up about rumors that she sold her daughter’s first pictures to People magazine for around $6,000.

As reported by thejasminebrand.com, the former Miss USA took to Instagram to shut down the chatter.

“$6K Hmmm. My baby doesn’t get out of bed for less than $1M,” she wrote, adding: “Cut it out!”

The $6K baby pic rumors emerged following a report from All About The Tea that alleged Mr. Daly and the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star had a photo shoot for Brooklyn on November 30th and accepted a $6,000 payout from PEOPLE magazine for an exclusive set to run before Christmas.

Moore was forced to turn off the comments on the most recent IG post of her daughter after fans and trolls harassed her over why she hasn’t publicly revealed her baby’s face yet reports Ok Magazine.

Do you think Kenya Moore is holding out for a big payout from a major publication for her daughter’s first photos? Sound off in the comments.