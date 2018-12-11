The search is on for a man in NYC who viciously attacked a 20-year-old woman, leaving her with a broken spine after a hateful anti-gay rant, NBC reports.

According to the New York City Police Department, a man described as “black, 5’11”, 220lbs, and 50-60 years old,” attacked a woman in the subway because of her sexual orientation.

“The unidentified male used a slur based upon his interpretation of the victim’s sexual orientation,” the NYPD said in an emailed statement to NBC News.

“As the victim walked away from the unidentified male, he approached from behind, punched the victim in the back of her head and shoved her to the ground, causing her to strike her head.”

The crime occurred as the woman was leaving the subway system in Forest Hills, a neighborhood in the borough of Queens on Nov. 30, police said.

According to the NY Daily News, the belligerent man saw two women kiss and called the woman who was kissed a “d—e,” a derogatory term often associated with lesbian women, police sources said.

The 20-year-old woman engaged in an argument with the enraged man, cops said. But when she tried to walk away, he punched her in the back of the head and threw her to the ground, where she hit her head on the floor of the train.

The man escaped and police are frantically searching for the violent man and have released a video clip of the suspect with hopes the public will be able to ID him.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident, and police are requesting that anyone with information to call 1-800-577-8477, visit nypdcrimestoppers.com or tweet at @NYPDTips.

NYPD Police Attack Goes Viral

Also in NYC, the video of a woman crying out, “They’re hurting my son!” has angered many on social media and stirred lots of debate about her handling by NYC cops.

The clip shows several NYPD officers ripping the baby from the arms of a mother inside a social services office. Authorities were called to the scene after 23-year-old Jazmine Headley sat on the floor of the crowded office and refused to stand after security informed her that she was blocking a hallway.

When law officials arrived, all hell broke loose.

As reported by rawstory.com, Headley is seen on the video lying on the floor and cradling her son as four officers — three of them women — surround her.

“They’re hurting my son! They’re hurting my son!” she shouts. One of the female officers yanks the baby from her then waves as stun gun at shocked onlookers.

The police department called the Friday incident “troubling,” and noted that Headley had refused to leave and was endangering her child, who was later placed in the care of a relative, the report states.