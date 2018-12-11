The controversial defenses of Kevin Hart continue as this time his ex-wife Torrei Hart claims that homophobic tweets he made years ago are “just jokes” and says that he shouldn’t have bowed out of the Oscars gig.

“I don’t think, of course, he wants a gay son — of course, you want your son to be like you – but I think definitely if our son was to turn up gay I don’t think he would be homophobic about it,” Hart said to Inside Edition. “I think he would embrace him and love him the same.”

The “joke” in question was from a 2011 tweet where he said that if his son played with a doll house, he’d “break it over his head & say n my voice ‘stop that’s gay.’” Hart had also sent numerous tweets over the years that used numerous homophobic and transphobic slurs that he went about deleting as the controversy took off.

In a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, Hart said that he’s not homophobic and “wouldn’t tell that joke today” but he acknowledged that he made up the bit out of fear of having a gay son.

“It’s about my fear. I’m thinking about what I did as a dad, did I do something wrong, and if I did, what was it?’” he said in 2015. “Not that I’m not gonna love my son or think about him any differently. The funny thing within that joke is it’s me getting mad at my son because of my own insecurities — I panicked.”

Nonetheless, Torrei Hart took the stance of supporting her ex-husband and insists that he had nothing to apologize for and thinks that the Academy should bring him back to host the show.

“I don’t think he should have apologized,” she said. “I think they should still have him host. I mean, who are they going to get? Mother Theresa?”

Torrei Hart joins the likes of Nick Cannon and D.L. Hughley offering up defenses of Hart which themselves have fallen under criticism, by either pointing out instances where other comedians have done the same or insisting that they are “just jokes” and making even more incendiary statements.