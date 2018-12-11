This year, we’ve witnessed several incidents where black people have been harassed for simply #livingwhileblack in their communities. In many of the cases, senseless 911 calls were made for encounters that didn’t need any involvement from police. Thanks to social media, these situations went viral and proved that black people aren’t wrong for questioning, why can’t we be black in peace? Here’s a recap of a few encounters:

Summer BBQ’S

In Oakland, California, “BBQ Becky” called police on Black people after claiming they were using a charcoal grill in an area that wasn’t allowed. Selling Water

In San Francisco, “Permit Patty” called the cops on Jordan Rodgers, 8, for selling water on the sidewalk. Taking naps in the common area of college dorm

At Yale University, Sarah Braasch —a white graduate student—called the police on Lolade Siyonbola —who is also a graduate student— when she found her sleeping in the dorm. Exercising your right as a real estate investor

In Memphis, Tennessee, real estate investor, Michael Hayes, had the police called on him because a white neighbor thought he was breaking into the house after he explained he had a contract on the house and was doing an inspection. Babysitting kids outside your race

In Atlanta, Georgia, a white woman called the police on Corey Lewis — a Black man who runs a youth mentoring program— when she saw him out and about with two white kids — Lewis is their babysitter. Having conversations in Target

In Tennessee, “Target Tammy” or “Target Teresa, harassed three black women for simply having a conversation about the movie, Boomerang. While eavesdropping, she overheard the word “sex’ and went on a rant. Meetings at Starbucks

In Philadelphia, a business meeting at Starbucks went left for Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson. The two Black men were arrested because the manager claimed they refused to make a purchase or leave. Luckily, they didn’t face any charges.

Grio Fam, what should be the punishment for those who make false calls?