Boston College is the latest school to reveal that disturbing ethnic slurs were found scribbled across the walls of a residence hall, CBS Boston reports.

“All I could do was cry because there were a lot of emotions going on,” said BC freshman Grace Assogba about the troubling graffiti that was found.

—Oprah Winfrey praises Toni Morrison at Manhattan dinner gala—

“To have to deal with the stress of studying but also having to deal with the idea that my life is not valued on this campus,” Assogba said.

“It’s something that they really need to address but they don’t. Those daily encounters where people don’t really care about Black struggle or Black history, it’s promoting an environment where people feel this is acceptable,” Assogba said.

A spokesman for the Suffolk County District Attorney has identified the suspect as 19-year-old Michael Sorkin who allegedly wrote racist insults across furniture, on blinds and a bathroom mirror.

Sorkin, a sophomore, was arrested on Sunday and charged with malicious destruction of property and assault and battery on a police officer. He has reportedly been suspended from the school.

“Although we’re upset, this is not surprising because it happens every year,” said sophomore Adin Henderson.

—Kanye and Kim celebrate their son Saint’s third birthday with Tarzan theme—

Sorkin is also being held for psychiatric evaluation at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center.

“This is the first time they’ve ever done anything like that,” said Sophomore Berlindyne Elie about the school’s handling of the event. “They [Boston College Police] should not be applauded for that, we should be saying ‘yes finally! Thank you for doing your job.’”

Of the 14,000 Boston College students, reportedly only 33% comprise students of color with a mere 4% of them identified as Black.

Boston College released a statement to WBZ-TV saying the student “was issued a summary suspension from the University, which bars him from campus, and faces expulsion in addition to criminal charges. Boston College condemns these reprehensible actions in the strongest terms and will provide assistance to any student affected by them.”

Sorkin faces additional charges, the Suffolk County DA’s Office said which includes “offenses that appear to have been committed at locations on campus within the jurisdiction of the Newton District Court.”

Sorkin has a court date of December 20th.