Emantic Fitzgerald “EJ” Bradford Jr. who was shot and killed by Alabama police at a mall, has been laid to rest, but protestors are keeping his memory alive, AL.com reports.

Carlos Chaverst Jr. has been one of the leading protestors arrested who has been at the forefront demanding that officials release a video that shows the events that led up to an officer fatally killing the military man on Thanksgiving night at the Riverchase Galleria as they were in pursuit of the real gunman.

Police initially had reported that Bradford had shot and injured two people, but later retracted that statement saying he was not the shooter.

The identity of the officer who shot and killed Bradford remains a mystery as the investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation continues, accompanied by an internal investigation into whether the cop followed duty protocols before firing into Bradford’s back, killing him.

Chaverst and some 30 to 40 demonstrators are keeping the heat on authorities and rallied outside the Hoover Public Safety Center on Tuesday night.

—Kanye and Kim celebrate their son Saint’s third birthday with Tarzan theme—

Chaverst was arrested and taken into custody and jailed around 7:30 p.m. by Hoover police and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies as well as Vestavia Hills police. He was bonded out of the Hoover City jail by 8 p.m.

The 25-year-old has been a foot soldier for justice and is known for his activism. He had four outstanding warrants stemming from his various protests: three for disorderly conduct and loitering.

—Oprah Winfrey praises Toni Morrison at Manhattan dinner gala—

This the fifth arrest of protestors who are seeking transparency on the Bradford shooting.

There have been protests outside Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato’s home, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Buffalo Wild Wings and on Interstate 459 which shut down traffic.

Last week, some 60 protestors converged on the Ross Bridge and then convened at the YMCA on Highway 150 at South Shades Crest Road.

Protestors demand Alabama law enforcement release the body camera footage and mall surveillance footage to gain insight on what occurred the moments before Bradford’s death.

“All video evidence was immediately transferred to outside investigating agencies. It now resides with ALEA, and they will determine what it will be released,” Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato’s he said previously in the statement.

The police officer remains on paid leave.