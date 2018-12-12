The energetic DC centenarian Virginia McLaurin who danced her heart away with excitement at age 107 meeting the Obamas two years ago, is still having a ball at age 109 and doing fine! McLaurin got to play some basketball with the Harlem Globetrotters at a D.C. public charter school on Tuesday, CBS reports.

McLaurin’s vitality at 109 years old, is enough to put us all to shame. She had some fun with players Zeus McClurkin and Bulldog Mack at the Roots public charter school. The players have made it a point to meet up McLaurin from year to year and announced that in her honor that would donate 109 tickets to the Globetrotters’ game Dec. 26 at the Capital One Arena.

Bulldog spun a ball on McLaurin’s finger, and Zeus said that she would be visiting one of their games too. They had plans to bring her on the court to recognize her and do a few ball tricks. Zeus admits: “She’s a pro by now,” he said.

McLaurin has lived an interesting and storied life. The 109-year-old was lucky enough to dance with former President and Mrs. Obama at the White House, hang out with the Harlem Globetrotters as well as see her very first MLB back in 2016.

The native of South Carolina was invited to the game to celebrate Black Heritage Day at Nationals Park. That special day was to celebrate the contributions of African-Americans to the game of baseball as well as the community as a whole.

McLaurin must have been a good luck charm for the Washington Nationals team as they went on to win the day 2-1. Not only did she get to enjoy the game, she was also presented with her very own baseball jersey with both her name and her age printed on the back.

Granny’s got game!